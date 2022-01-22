PORT CHARLOTTE — The intersection at Tamiami Trail and Harbor Boulevard has become a major traffic risk, according to a group of local residents.
Those residents met with Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch on Wednesday to discuss the trend of accidents at the frontage road for that intersection and its effect on quality of life.
"I've been working on it for six years," said Frank Kudrna, a retired traffic engineer.
Kudrna cited a photo from The Daily Sun from November for one such crash; a vehicle came through the intersection and struck a vehicle that drove through a stop sign. The second vehicle wound up flipping upside down; the driver was evacuated from the car and transported for medical treatment.
Joe Johnson, the driver in the first car, said his vision was limited by a line of cars waiting on the frontage road.
“When I turned, I didn’t see that car at all,” Johnson said.
Johnson suffered from back and neck injuries as a result of the crash; his wife suffered a bruised hip. His car spent over a month in repairs, though he was able to drive it for a time after the crash.
He also noted that if the circumstances had been slightly different, the second car could have hit him on the driver's side of his vehicle.
"It's a bad intersection," said Johnson. "I pretty much try to avoid it now."
At the Wednesday meeting, Deutsch and the residents noted that of the last six incidents at the intersection, most have have been fender benders at speeds around 30 miles-per-hour. However, the potential for an accident like Johnson's still looms.
Deutsch noted that Kudrna had approached him about the road before, and acknowledged that the intersection represents a risk; in particular, that drivers coming from the southbound lane of U.S. 41 turning left onto Harbor Boulevard had virtually no line of sight to their left.
"We've been dealing with this for a while," Deutsch said.
There are traffic signs at the service road that require drivers not to block the intersection off the main road. However, residents said that those signs ironically make the situation worse.
"You have an open space that people think they can shoot through," Kudrna said.
The best way to reduce wrecks, the residents said, was to restrict traffic from traveling through the frontage road of Tamiami Trail. Kudrna and the others noted that similar traffic restrictions are already in place for the the eastern intersection of the same road and on Olean Boulevard.
Kudrna and his associates went so far as to recommend that the county could implement the blockage immediately by placing three concrete barriers to prevent cars from crossing Harbor Boulevard on the frontage road.
"I mean, why not get it started?" asked local resident Doug DeVore.
Deutsch said that he would approach other county officials about the issue, including the county engineer. In the meantime, he said that letters of support from the local homeowners' association and neighborhood watch would help convince the county to move on the issue quickly.
Kudrna, DeVore and fellow resident Debbie Nemesi said that they would bring the issue up at the next association meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 1.
They also said that they would be willing to press the issue during the public comment period at a future meeting of the Charlotte County Commission if they felt it was necessary.
