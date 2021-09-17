Lock your doors

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to lock their vehicles at night.

In a blog post Friday, CCSO warned of a “large increase in vehicle burglaries” due to “out-of-county” suspects targeting the area.

“The reason they are coming to Charlotte County is to take advantage of our sense of security, which we often take for granted,” states the post.

The suspects generally do not smash windows or damage property to gain access to vehicles, said CCSO, but will instead check if a vehicle door is locked; if it is, they move on to a new target.

The post claimed that the suspects in these cases have stolen “numerous firearms” left in vehicles, which are then used in violent crimes in other areas.


“In several cases, the key … was left in the vehicle, making it easy for the thief to leave with it,” read the post. “Once the thief takes the vehicle, it too can be used in other crimes.”

To deter vehicle theft, CCSO is asking residents to remove valuables — especially firearms — from vehicles and make sure that vehicles are locked at night.

“Establish a routine in your household that ensures your vehicle is secured every night,” read the post.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has made similar recommendations on their Facebook page, imploring residents to check on lock security every night at 9 p.m.

Residents who wish to report suspicious activity can contact CCSO at their non-emergency line at 941-639-0013.

