A new model of social service is starting at the Charlotte County Family Service Center.
The county celebrated the opening of the 18,000-square-foot facility on Gilbralter Street last week with a ribbon cutting. The building opened in August, but county staff as well as staff from area nonprofit agencies are slowly moving in.
“Many thought this day may not come, but here we are,” said the county’s human services director, Carrie Walsh. “I know it’s a building, but it’s far more than that. This idea. This symbol calls on our better angels to share our resources, to pool our collective good will and expertise to serve our neighbors in need.”
“My hope is that this model becomes an example to others on how people in need or in despair can get the assistance they require,” said County Commissioner Joe Tiseo.
This first phase of the Family Service Center cost $10.7 million to design and build using funds authorized by the 2014 penny sales tax vote. Phase two, to be constructed on a lot to the west, should be complete by 2024. That was picked as a 2020 sales tax project.
The original center was located in a 1960s church in the same location. Plans to renovate that center proved infeasible and the county determined it was cheaper to build anew. After Walsh started as director in 2017, the county embarked on a plan to turn the center into a collaborative model with nonprofit agencies working together with each other, county government and law enforcement.
In exchange for rent-free space, each of a total of 14 public and private agencies have agreed to work cooperatively with each other to promote self-sufficiency for families and individuals. That means, Walsh told The Daily Sun, that if a parent arrives needing help with drug treatment, agencies will also determine what help the children need and how the family can best function.
“Our job is to provide stability for people,” she said.
There will be agencies for the hearing impaired, for behavioral health, for peer grief support, for substance abuse services and for the elderly, among others.
When all the agencies are moved in, they will meet weekly to discuss case management, Walsh said. Each agency was selected to participate by the county’s Community Action Agency Advisory Board. They have all agreed to keep a measure of their efforts to coordinate and improve client well-being.
Today, most of the clients are young families, Walsh said, even though the county is 40% aged 65 and older. A 2020 health needs survey determined that child abuse and neglect was the highest need in the county, she said. The county ranks third in the state in these statistics. That is due in part to the limited number of higher-paying jobs in the community where most people are retired.
Activities already underway at the center include an afterschool program for about 120 children through the Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County. The center includes a teaching kitchen that nonprofits can use in their education programs, and community members can use for events.
County staff in the reception area meet with clients to determine where to refer them for assistance or what immediate help is available such as utility payments. The new center includes eight private interview rooms and comfortable seating areas. Computer workstations with scanners are available for the public to use.
“We wanted it to feel warm and welcoming,” said Walsh, and not like a government office.
The center will also have a food pantry and serve as a distribution center for materials following disasters.
“There will be something for everybody,” Walsh told The Daily Sun.
To the audience at the ribbon cutting, she said, “May this place serve as a beacon of what’s possible.”
