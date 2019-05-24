It won't be long before it's game on at PicklePlex at the Florida SouthWestern State College campus in Punta Gorda.
Come June 1, the first 16 courts will be open to the public.
"We are preparing to paint the lines and hanging the court sponsorship signs," said Tim Kegeris, president of the PicklePlex organization, in a May 23 email.
The courts were originally set to open in February land leased from Florida SouthWestern State College (26300 Airport Road) in Punta Gorda but construction setbacks continued to cause delays.
There was never a definite schedule to open the courts, according to Kegeris.
The courts will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Later in the summer, Kegeris said they are planning to hold an official ribbon cutting followed by a grand-opening tournament in January 2020 when the group's supporters have returned from up north.
"We are very excited and pleased to see the complex come together ... excited and proud," Kegeris said. "We have had positive feedback from the community."
PicklePlex has generated interest across the country, including being featured in nationally syndicated pickleball-focused magazines.
More fundraising is still needed moving forward, however, including for a second set of 16 courts.
"PicklePlex needs the additional courts to be able to hold larger events," Kegeris said.
PicklePlex will provide a "positive environment for the residents of Charlotte County and surrounding communities for the health and well being of the public," according to the group's website.
Upon completion, the complex will provide outdoor and indoor facilities promoting exercise and competitive sports.
"We have several tournaments scheduled and kids camp begins June 14," Kegeris said.
The Pickleplex Foundation has also planned a Summer Sizzler Tournament for June 28-30 of this year.
PicklePlex is a 501(c)(3) organization and donations can be made at PicklePlex.org.
