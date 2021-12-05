PUNTA GORDA - The one person who showed up to comment on a $5 million roundabout plan was the head of transportation for Charlotte County Public Schools.
Anthony Conte Jr. attended a recent public presentation near the Punta Gorda Airport partly to say thank you on behalf of school bus drivers. He also came to find out if the intersection at State Road 31 and County Road 74 will be closed during construction.
Florida Department of Transportation has been planning a fix for a hazardous rural intersection for several years, at the request of local officials. The project now has tentative dates and a tentative price tag of $5 million. It's also funded for construction for the first time, FDOT engineers said.
Local officials have been asking for a change since 2015. They got flashing red lights, rumble strips, tree removal, and then a traffic light. But even the traffic lights did not stop the death of two people in 2019.
Design started in 2020. The earliest construction could begin is summer of 2024, said FDOT project manager Zachary Tapp, and the stated start time is 2025. The most time consuming factor now, engineers said, is acquiring the land at the site from two property owners. The state must go through extensive negotiations to purchase right-of-way.
No buildings or development exists on the site, which is a cross roads between two high speed rural roads in eastern Charlotte County. There is, however, a natural gas pipeline on the south east side of project, which affected the design. To avoid having to shut down the intersection during construction, engineers placed the center of the roundabout about 100 feet west of the intersection, which causes County Road 74 to angle outward.
The off center construction means the intersection will remain open during construction.
School bus drivers don't like this intersection, Conte said, particularly when they are driving in the dark during day light savings. Large trucks carrying gravel from nearby quarries barrel down the roads at high speed. There have been six fatalities since 2016.
Because the traffic light doesn't guarantee that drivers will stop on these rural straightaways, school bus drivers take extra precautions, Conte said.
"When the light turns green, we count three times Mississippi," he said.
Roundabouts are considered the safest alternative, according to FDOT. They slow down traffic before and within the intersection. Fatal accidents are reduced up to 90%, an FDOT informational video states. A traffic signal only reduces fatalies by up to 45%.
There will be plenty of warnings for drivers before the roundabout including flashing LED lights, said consulting design engineer Brian Kennedy.
Drivers will also see the curvature of the road change and it will also be elevated above the flood plain.
"You will fee it. You will notice it," said consulting engineer Brandon Bentley.
While the video states how roundabouts accommodate pedestrians, but there will be no accommodations for pedestrians or bicyclists at this roundabout. Instead, it is being built to accommodate the largest of freight trucks.
The two rural roads have no provision for pedestrians or bicyclists, so there was no reason to add crosswalks or bike lanes, engineers said. FDOT engineers design roundabouts differently if the traffic includes mostly freight carrying trucks. This roundabout will have a large inner rim they call an apron which handles the overflow length of the extra long trucks traveling through the rural area.
