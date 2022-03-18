LAKE SUZY — Decades-old Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy is getting a new name — Aileron Golf Club.
An "aileron" is an altitude-controlled flap on an aircraft's wings.
Airline company Allegiant Air bought the club and golf course in 2018 as an amenity for its Sunseeker Resort, which is under construction along Charlotte Harbor.
Kingsway was established in 1976 at 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, on the border of DeSoto and Charlotte counties. The club and course are currently undergoing major reconstruction.
"Residents just want to get back out there and play golf," said longtime resident Maureen Stasi on behalf of the Alliance of Lake Suzy Homeowners Association, which represents around 825 households in the Lake Suzy area.
"Nobody has an issue with the name 'Aileron,'" she added. "It’s a marketing name obviously. They chose it."
The new name for the club was confirmed during a recent Charlotte County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.
Representing Allegiant, local attorney Rob Berntsson presented plans for a new gateway at the main entrance of the property, which currently consists of a single lane, a temporary steel gate and two brick columns.
"That is going to be the name," Berntsson said when asked by Zoning Board Member John Doner if Aileron was the new name.
The golf course itself sits in DeSoto County, while the entrance is on Charlotte County's side of the border.
The board neglected to comment any further on the name. They did approve the company's plans to construct the new entrance which will include a guard house, two entrance lanes and one exit lane.
Some residents like Al and Diana Radcliffe told The Daily Sun they didn't mind the name change but were confused by the choice of Aileron.
"If a company invests hundreds of millions of dollars in our community, we think the name should coincide and be called Sunseekers Golf Course," Diana Radcliffe said.
Since March 2020, Kingsway has been closed due to the renovations, as well as a little more than a year of neglect due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
Stasi said most residents she knows just want the golf course to be finished.
"Everybody is happy that it’s under renovation," Stasi said. "It’s going to maybe increase our property values and it will be a beautiful course."
The club’s renovations are set to include all components of club operations, including full redesign and refurbishment.
The company also plans to replace all turfgrass, irrigation and drainage systems on the course.
Expansion and enhancements to the club’s driving range, putting, chipping and bunker practice areas are in the works, along with a rebuild of the clubhouse, restaurant and event space. Relocation of the maintenance facilities is also in the plans.
Work on the club and course is expected to be completed in May 2023, around the same time construction at Sunseeker should wrap.
When completed, the club will be open exclusively to around 50 legacy members and resort guests who will be transported by shuttle from Sunseeker Resort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.