Aileron Golf Club entrance rending

Allegiant Air plans to construct a new main entrance at Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy that consists of a guard house, two entrance lanes and one exit lane. The company also plans to change the club's name to Aileron Golf Club.

 RENDERING PROVIDED

LAKE SUZY — Decades-old Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy is getting a new name — Aileron Golf Club.

An "aileron" is an altitude-controlled flap on an aircraft's wings.

Kingsway sign main entrance before

Renovation work started in November 2021 at Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy. The Kingsway sign and pond were removed this week as part of the work. Kingsway is set to be renamed as Aileron Golf Club.

Airline company Allegiant Air bought the club and golf course in 2018 as an amenity for its Sunseeker Resort, which is under construction along Charlotte Harbor.

Kingsway was established in 1976 at 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, on the border of DeSoto and Charlotte counties. The club and course are currently undergoing major reconstruction.

"Residents just want to get back out there and play golf," said longtime resident Maureen Stasi on behalf of the Alliance of Lake Suzy Homeowners Association, which represents around 825 households in the Lake Suzy area.

Kingsway sign main entrance after

As renovations continue at Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy, the Kingsway sign, formerly located in this space, was removed this week. Kingsway is set to be renamed as Aileron Golf Club.

"Nobody has an issue with the name 'Aileron,'" she added. "It’s a marketing name obviously. They chose it."

The new name for the club was confirmed during a recent Charlotte County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.

Representing Allegiant, local attorney Rob Berntsson presented plans for a new gateway at the main entrance of the property, which currently consists of a single lane, a temporary steel gate and two brick columns.

Kingsway main entrance gate (present)

Allegiant Air, owners of Kingsway Country Club, plan to construct a new and improved gateway at the main entrance of the club in Lake Suzy. Currently, the entrance consists of a single lane and temporary steel gate, as well as two brick columns.

"That is going to be the name," Berntsson said when asked by Zoning Board Member John Doner if Aileron was the new name.

The golf course itself sits in DeSoto County, while the entrance is on Charlotte County's side of the border.


Robert Berntsson

Representing Allegiant Air, local attorney Robert Berntsson presented plans Wednesday for a new gateway at the main entrance of former Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy during a Charlotte County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.

The board neglected to comment any further on the name. They did approve the company's plans to construct the new entrance which will include a guard house, two entrance lanes and one exit lane.

Some residents like Al and Diana Radcliffe told The Daily Sun they didn't mind the name change but were confused by the choice of Aileron.

"If a company invests hundreds of millions of dollars in our community, we think the name should coincide and be called Sunseekers Golf Course," Diana Radcliffe said.

Since March 2020, Kingsway has been closed due to the renovations, as well as a little more than a year of neglect due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

Stasi said most residents she knows just want the golf course to be finished.

"Everybody is happy that it’s under renovation," Stasi said. "It’s going to maybe increase our property values and it will be a beautiful course." 

The club’s renovations are set to include all components of club operations, including full redesign and refurbishment.

The company also plans to replace all turfgrass, irrigation and drainage systems on the course.

Expansion and enhancements to the club’s driving range, putting, chipping and bunker practice areas are in the works, along with a rebuild of the clubhouse, restaurant and event space. Relocation of the maintenance facilities is also in the plans.

Work on the club and course is expected to be completed in May 2023, around the same time construction at Sunseeker should wrap.

When completed, the club will be open exclusively to around 50 legacy members and resort guests who will be transported by shuttle from Sunseeker Resort.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments