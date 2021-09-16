Jerry Goin

Jerry Goin started Punta Gorda business Gulf Contours Custom Cabinets with wife Janet nearly two decades ago. 

 SUN FILE PHOTO

PUNTA GORDA — Jerry Goin said he can finally take a breath after airport commissioners granted a lease extension for his manufacturing company at the airport.

Goin’s custom cabinet business, Gulf Contours, has operated out of the Punta Gorda Airport's industrial park for over two decades.

He was given a one-year extension during a Charlotte County Airport Authority meeting Thursday, despite a majority of the commissioners denying a renewal only two weeks ago at an emergency session.

Since that meeting, Goin said he has heard from multiple buyers that could help him vacate his building, located at 7500 Golf Course Blvd.

The one-year extension contract still must be negotiated between airport officials and Goin. 

That contract will be brought back before the Airport Authority next month. 

Goin was thankful for the authority's decision.

He told The Daily Sun that he and his 14 employees have their "work cut out for them" to get the company's heavy industrial equipment moved.

