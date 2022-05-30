PUNTA GORDA — For Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs, 32 years as a first-responder have passed in the blink of an eye.
"I've been in the chief spot for just over 10 years," said Briggs, who retires Tuesday, "but it seems like I just blinked. People say 32 years … I mean that sure does make me feel old. If you want to know the truth, it doesn’t seem like it."
Briggs, 52, started out as a firefighter volunteer while attending Charlotte High School in the 1980s. He graduated from CHS in 1988.
"I was a volunteer when I graduated and I went to the fire academy in Venice, and got hired February 3, 1990," Briggs said. "That was when I was hired as a firefighter. I volunteered for about a year and a half or so prior to that. I worked as firefighter and an emergency medical technician for a bunch of years. I don’t remember when I got promoted to lieutenant."
Briggs worked his way up from there while continuing his education in the medical field.
"Education has always been pretty foundational for me so I just continued my education with what used to be Edison State Community College, and is now Florida SouthWestern State College," Briggs said. "Ultimately, I attended there (at Edison) for my paramedic and went through that program, and ultimately went through there for my registered nurse."
Briggs stayed in Punta Gorda for an easy reason — he grew up there.
"This is my community, this is my town," Briggs said. "I grew up just a couple miles east of Florida Street. So, this was already our (my family's) town, our community, so this was a natural fit."
At the time, the Charlotte County school district had a volunteer program for students interested in becoming firefighters or first responders.
"I thought this was the direction in high school that I wanted to go," Briggs said. "I actually attended a career breakfast in high school. They gave me some talking points — a foundation — and it just peaked my interest more."
From there, Briggs attended Edison, and while in high school, he also took a "fire class."
"I was way out of my league," Briggs said. "I had no business being in that class."
When asked why he stuck with it, Briggs said it came down to the sense of team and family.
"The class (I was in) it was higher-level officer stuff," Briggs said. "I hadn’t been through the basics even at that point. They probably shouldn’t have let me in, and I’m not sure how I passed, but I did. I met a lot of folks that were already doing the job then and there is a sense of team."
After serving time as a volunteer, Briggs moved up the ranks.
"I’ve said this about other occupations," Briggs said. "You can always go somewhere else and make a little extra money or there’s a little better benefit or a little something else, but if you enjoy coming to work and the people you work with, there’s a value to that that isn’t monetary."
During his time with PGFD, Briggs has witnessed massive storms, diseases and the changes that come with them, including those that don't physically affect Charlotte County.
"I was here for (Hurricane) Andrew," Briggs said. "I was pretty new on the job. We didn’t have much involvement. I saw it happen. I remember doing some …we put together some supplies and things and sent down there to Homestead … but I didn’t have any real involvement other than being very aware of what was going on."
"(Hurricane) Charley was really ... interesting," he continued. "Charley, for our community, was a real benchmark and turning point. We found ourselves with a new city manager (Howard Kunik) and a lot of key department heads and it wasn’t that the hurricane took all the old ones away, it was just the way it worked."
Briggs said that, in ways, the changes were refreshing.
"We had a community grassroots, volunteer group TEAM Punta Gorda, that was really so instrumental in the rebuilding and planning of what our town is going to look like," he said. "You had a community that said this is what we want our town to look like and I think the government said 'We’re going to help you. We’re not going to get in the way and I think that’s pretty unique."
Holden Gibbs will lead the department as interim chief until a permanent replacement is found.
Briggs is still figuring out his plans after retirement, but said he does intend to participate in missions at his church, the First Baptist Church of Fort Ogden in DeSoto County.
From 2017 to 2020, Briggs, his family, and church members would travel to Guatemala to provide basic medicine, health education, food and supplies to families in the area.
"I like the thought of return visits to Guatemala," he said. "I’ve made a lot of great friends down there. I think that’s been very rewarding. There’s a lot of good work to do here, too, such as the weekly food pantry.
"I think I’m supposed to have a great plan but I don’t golf," he continued. "I’m really terrible at fishing. A lot of folks have asked but I’m a worker. That's what I do. I’m going to stay busy; it’s not really retirements, it’s a reassignment."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.