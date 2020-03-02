Good day to all! We are in for a real treat the next several weeks. As stated in my Feb. 19 column, there will be a column each week during March consisting of Gussie Baker’s first hand recollections of the Army Air Corps coming to Punta Gorda during World War II. I also want to thank the following for helping make that happen: Gordon Bower, Cora Ann Manning Chapman, Laura Grunwell Schafer, Silvia Willis Rivers, Sandra Hancock Wilmot, John Hagan, John Cerny and Leslie Caraher.
Did you know, in the early 1940s, a big change was about to come to the small town of Punta Gorda? In Gussie’s words: I will never forget that Sunday morning. After church, we had gone to my Aunt Grace and Uncle Albert’s (Hatch) house for dinner. It was a few miles out of town on Taylor Road, near where you turn to go to Indian Springs Cemetery. The radio was on and full of reports about the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. My dad (Vasco Peeples) said, “We have to go back to town so I can find out just what is happening.” We got back home to our store and found everyone downtown was very upset and talking about what had just come over the radio. From then on, our radio was on all the time, day and night. Their store, the IGA grocery, was located on the first floor of the building still standing today at the northeast corner of Cross Street (U.S. 41 south) and West Marion Avenue. The family lived upstairs.
David Craft lived downtown and went to school with me. He has told me he will never forget the day the war started either, as he and his brother were over at a neighbor’s house when their mother came out of their house screaming, “Japan has bombed Pearl Harbor, Japan has bombed Pearl Harbor.” David also remembered, as I did, the sirens going off at City Hall. Since we both lived downtown, we were right in the middle of the action and could see everything going on. Many people could hardly believe what they were hearing, but they knew it was true the next day after hearing President Roosevelt’s speech about the “date that will live in infamy” and his request for Congress to declare war.
That brought out the patriotism in everyone. My dad’s youngest brother called to say he was joining the Navy and needed his papers signed. Of course, Daddy said he would sign them. Uncle Ervin (Hodge) left right away to go learn how to fly. Then, my dad and his other brothers signed up to join the Army Engineers and they had to go to Miami. Where they went from there, we didn’t know. Uncle Lorning (Peeples), Uncle Sidney (Peeples), and Uncle Albert (Hatch) went with our dad. If we wrote a letter, the address was Miami. All we knew was they would be building air bases for the planes to land and take on fuel to get home.
Punta Gorda started to change really fast. Joyce Hindman was the first man to be drafted from Punta Gorda and it seemed like every day someone was being drafted into the Army. Then, all of a sudden, July 1943, the government started building the Punta Gorda Army Airfield to train men to fly combat fighter planes for the Army Air Corps.
After the airbase was built, everything started turning Army colors in Punta Gorda: Army trucks, cars, soldiers and airplanes everywhere. Since Punta Gorda is on the water, it was thought necessary for streetlights to be painted black and car headlights to be half blacked out. Driving at night was something you didn’t do often because it was too hard to see.
David also remembered the periodic blackouts, as do I. The lights had to be turned off and curtains closed until City Hall sounded the all clear horn. David’s dad had also gone in the service, so his mother had to do everything at home like my mother did. She was constantly afraid we could be invaded by the Germans or Japanese at any time.
Mother (Lois Peeples) had a big job ahead of her running our grocery store and raising four kids. Tosie Hindman came to work for Mother because her husband joined the Marines and she needed the work. She was really a big help.
Uncle Ervin started flying down to Punta Gorda to check on us and visit grandmother Hodge since she and my Aunt Grace (Hatch) were living here now and our dad had gone overseas. Ervin was stationed in Jacksonville on an aircraft carrier while getting ready to go overseas. He would fly over the store and wave his wings so we knew someone had to go to the airbase and pick him up. The Army let him land the plane there when he arrived, but that didn’t last long, as overseas he went.
Much more in my next four columns. Visit Charlotte County History Collections and Punta Gorda History Collections online to view more photographs of the Punta Gorda Army Airfield.
A big THANK YOU to everyone attending the Florida Frontier Days festival last Friday and Saturday. Looked like everyone had a great time!
