PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County has rejected a proposal by Murdock Village developer Lost Lagoon LLP to start with an outer rim of commercial development instead of a downtown.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo described it as an "inline retail center."
"I don't really have an appetite to have inline retail in Murdock Center," he said.
Economic Development director Dave Gammon told the Sun that Lost Lagoon leadership got the message that they must come up with a new plan.
"We said, 'That's not going to fly,'" he said of staff communications to Lost Lagoon. "They backed off that."
Lost Lagoon communications staff did not return calls from the Sun for comment.
At the commission meeting last week, Commissioner Chris Constance expressed disapproval saying, "There's absolutely no way they're going to get my vote for a reversal.'"
Gammon said the developer's basic plans indicate the water park is still in line for the first phase, along with the central downtown.
"They weren't saying the downtown was off the table. They were just looking at other options," Gammon told the Sun.
Lost Lagoon must submit a rezoning request and receive approval from the county before their extension expires in March. Gammon said he sees no indication that the developer is not planning to move forward.
Since 2017, Lost Lagoon has held a $6.7 million option to develop 110 acres in the county's undeveloped Murdock Village. It is a substantial segment of the 879 acres for which the county borrowed $128 million in 2004 hoping to develop it. Not until September did the first developer—Kolter Land Partners—start clearing the first section near Lost Lagoon's site.
While Kolter is building mostly residential units. Lost Lagoon proposed to build a water park and a downtown that the county current lacks. There are few specifics, but Lost Lagoon staff and its engineers last winter described a commercial landscape that would be uniquely oriented towards public gathering. That meant walkable spaces, stores close to walkways and landscaping that does not separate people.
About two weeks ago, Gammon said, members of the developer's team, including Lost Lagoon president Lynn Mims, met privately with county staff. At that meeting, Lost Lagoon floated its latest ideas, which were met with disapproval from staff. The plan was to develop the most lucrative land, Tiseo observed, along State Road 776 and Collingswood Boulevard, while postponing work on the interior.
Later, county staff shared the content of that meeting one-on-one with each commissioner, Gammon said. To give commissioners a chance to speak with each other, while observing open meeting laws, Gammon said he also brought it up at a commission meeting. It was not listed as an agenda item.
All four commissioners present weighed in to express their fears, with some saying that they hoped Lost Lagoon was listening to the broadcast.
"I've been personally disappointed," said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. "They've done the bare minimum to keep their toe in the door."
"They're going to have to get off their butts and show us stuff, or I'm going to be quite ready to go off and look for somebody else this spring," Deutsch added.
Constance also criticized Lost Lagoon for not committing to expand Toledo Blade Boulevard to four lanes early enough for the county. He has said he does not want the county to spend millions of dollars resurfacing the road when Lost Lagoon is supposed to rebuild it.
