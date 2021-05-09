The next large developer for Murdock Village was briefly in default on its contract with Charlotte County but resubmitted plans to widen Toledo Blade Boulevard.
The county accepted the new plans, and as of this week, Lost Lagoon LLLP has met the latest deadline for its project, the county's Economic Development Director Dave Gammon told The Daily Sun Friday.
County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch had been openly skeptical of the deal, telling the county's Industrial Development Agency on April 28 that he didn't know if the project would happen. Friday, however, Deutsch said he is feeling optimistic.
"It appears that the Lost Lagoon has taken some new people on board their team, and it appears that they've made some serious efforts to move ahead," he told The Daily Sun.
Lost Lagoon signed a $6.7 million contract in 2017 with the county for the development of 110 acres between U.S. 41 and S.R. 776. Their plan is to build both a water park and an innovative downtown for the county that never had a downtown outside of Punta Gorda.
In October, Lost Lagoon paid $3.8 million to buy the first 95 acres that will include most of the project.
Projects in the Murdock Village redevelopment area have been arranged so that the developer buys the land -- in parts or all at once -- and the county gives back that money as the developer completes infrastructure improvements. Lost Lagoon's first infrastructure commitment is to widen Toledo Blade Boulevard to handle more through traffic from one highway to the other.
Lost Lagoon was required to send a conceptual engineering plan to widen the road by April 29. But county staff in Community Development and Public Works rejected that first plan, Gammon said. He did not say what the reasons for rejection were, but that the company resubmitted new engineering plans, and was accepted.
"We wrote a very detailed letter back to them," Gammon said, after the county rejected the first submission.
"When the contract's under default, that's frustrating," Gammon explained. "They cured that."
The new plan includes such details as road width, depth of asphalt and where sidewalks will go, Gammon said.
The next deadline is Sept. 21, a date on which Lost Lagoon must have begun construction of the road work, Gammon said.
