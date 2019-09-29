PORT CHARLOTTE — Waterpark developer Lost Lagoon Development LLC invoked the six-month extension this week to keep its construction option on 157 acres of vacant land in Murdock Village.
The deadline was Sept. 24 for Lost Lagoon, also known as Arredondo Pointe, to submit its completed site plan to the county for a new downtown along with a water park. Sept. 24 was the end of 18 months set aside in Lost Lagoon's contract with Charlotte County.
But the contract allows one six-month extension, which puts the new deadline on March 24, said Economic Development Director Dave Gammon.
Gammon said he believes the Orlando-based Arredondo is making progress on its detailed site plans, and just needs more time.
Arredondo executives have told Charlotte County they want to complete the site plan well before the new deadline, Gammon said.
Arredondo did not return requests for comment last week from the Sun.
The county accepted the developer's conceptual plan in January. That plan calls for up to seven hotels, a 45-acre water park and 2 million square feet of commercial development. The site is located between U.S. 41 and north of State Road 776.
This is a large piece of the 879 acres that the county bought for $128 million in 2004. The county has been paying off that debt ever since, and local critics have been waiting for new development to start paying off.
Construction has finally begun on 453 acres to the west of the Lost Lagoon site. New owner Kolter Land Partners has started clearing land for 2,400 units of housing.
Arredondo said earlier that its plans recreate the sense of old Florida in a new downtown for Charlotte County's central region. Community leaders have been hoping for a downtown identity that Lost Lagoon has promised to deliver.
Similar to the neighboring Murdock Village developer to the west, now called West Port, the county has a contract with Lost Lagoon that allows Arredondo to earn back the purchase price through infrastructure improvements. The purchase price is $6.7 million, established in 2017. Lost Lagoon put down $250,000 then.
Infrastructure improvements would include widening Toledo Blade Boulevard, installing water and sewer lines, roads and storm water management.
