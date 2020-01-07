PORT CHARLOTTE — Construction of the long-awaited Arredondo Pointe should begin mid-year on 160 acres of present-day jungle in Murdock Village, developers told a wary citizen advisory committee Monday.
Neither the Lost Lagoon waterpark nor Port Charlotte’s missing downtown will be in phase one of construction, however, according to the project timeline.
First on the construction lineup will be a hotel and retail space on the southwest corner of the site along State Road 776. A water park closer to U.S. 41 is scheduled for phase two which could also begin by the end of 2020. A town center located within the site is scheduled for phase 3 and construction would begin in early 2021.
Everything should be completed in five to seven years, Lost Lagoon Development President Lynn Mims told the Murdock Village Community Redevelopment Advisory Committee Tuesday.
Five representatives of Lost Lagoon met with the committee to allay concerns that the project was stalled. Those concerns arose after the developer postponed its land purchase until April.
Project designer Clifford Hughley said to expect the first hotel and retail space to be open a year from now, and to expect work for local contractors and local youth.
“We’re really excited about creating a lot of synergy for the local building industry,” Hughley said. “We want to keep those dollars right here in the town.”
Lost Lagoon plans a professional opportunities program for students ages 15-18, he said, that will offer paid internships, college preparation assistance and financial planning counseling.
They predicted 500-800 full-time jobs in addition to seasonal work.
Committee member Eric Loche asked what had changed in their plan since they first presented it almost two years ago.
Mims said there have not been a lot of changes, but they have been working out the details behind the scenes.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch told the Sun he is feeling more confident about the project after meeting with Lost Lagoon privately.
“I did not feel this way six months ago,” he began. “I believe they’re serious and want to make this happen.”
“I’m not inclined to give them any more extensions,” he added.
Although conventional retail is first on the timeline, Lost Lagoon is committed to building the warm and friendly downtown that county officials have long sought, a local consultant said.
“It’s not the intention of the group to throw out some retail and be done,” Howard Corr of Corr Commercial Advisors told the Sun.
Advisory Committee Chair Marie LaBrosse told Lost Lagoon the county really needs that downtown.
“There’s a problem here within our county that people don’t want to cross over the bridge,” she said of the U.S. 41 bridge over the Peace River that separates Punta Gorda from Port Charlotte. “We need a downtown. What you’re creating is a downtown for us, hopefully.”
One of the problems Lost Lagoon has been wrestling with, said Corr, is the apparent modest income of Charlotte County residents. It’s both an advantage and a barrier. It’s an advantage over places like Naples and Fort Myers, he said, which have become too expensive to build in. It’s a barrier, because high-end retailers and performance acts are not inclined to be here.
Loche advised the executives not to believe all the statistics for Charlotte County. With a high retiree population, much of their income does not register on marketing surveys, he said.
Lost Lagoon LLC signed a contract in early 2018 to buy the property from the county for $6.7 million, which the county would return to the developer in exchange for infrastructure improvements. Those improvements include roads, water and sewer lines, public walkways and landscaping.
