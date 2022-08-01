Gas prices dropping

Kathy Giorgini, of Nokomis, fills up her tank at Speedway in Nokomis in 2021. Since then, gas prices spiked to nearly $5 a gallon but are now, average gas prices are below $4 a gallon in the Southwest Florida area. 

A "sigh of relief" could be in store for motorists in the region regarding gas prices. 

"After paying almost $5 a gallon just a couple months ago, Florida drivers are likely breathing a sigh of relief when seeing gas prices back below $4 a gallon," Mark Jenkins, AAA - The Auto Club Group spokesperson, said in a news release.


