Charlotte County commissioners will hold a hearing 10 a.m. Tuesday to hear from residents about lowering speed limits in specific locations.
The county is proposing to lower speed limits from 30 mph to 25, 30 to 20, or 45 to 40 in five neighborhoods in Punta Gorda and Englewood. The newly opened section of Piper Road would get 45 mph like the rest of Piper Road.
Speed reductions are proposed in:
- Creekside development in Punta Gorda,
- Englewood East
- Rotonda Heights in Englewood
- east of Pine Street near State Road 776 in Englewood
- Placida Road from Rotonda Boulevard West to Gasparilla Pines Boulevard in Englewood
The proposed speed reductions are based on complaints from the public, the neighborhood advisory boards as well as the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, according to county staff reports.
“Public Works department staff made field visits and has determined that some speed adjustments are needed on the identified roadway sections,” the report states. “It is recommended that the changes listed in the attached exhibits be adopted to establish the new speed limits, eliminate inconsistencies and promote safety and welfare of the citizens of Charlotte County.”
