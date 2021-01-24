Party supplies are going to be harder to find as another local business has become a victim to the economic impact of COVID-19.
LTM Party Store in Port Charlotte has been the place to go in the area for party planning for the past 20 years.
If you're thinking of planning an event in 2021, now is the time to get some good deals and stock up on supplies while showing the owners support.
The store will be closing as inventory is depleted, but it's still filled with items right now. All items except football party items and balloons are 50% off. Christmas and Thanksgiving items are 70% off.
"There is so much there still like plates, cups and utensils," said Donna Knatz Barrett, a regular shopper at the store. "There is plenty of school supplies and office decorations. Themes such as St. Pat's Day, birthday, awards, just about everything you'd need for a BBQ, graduation, pirates, tiaras, and more."
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week until the end of January and doors will shut in February or March, according to the store manager.
"They were very supportive of our community, and I hope people will show them support," Barrett said. "I've personally been on the receiving end of donations of items when I worked for a nonprofit in town."
Earlier this month, a post on LTM Party Stores Facebook page stated: "Our staff wants to thank you for choosing us for your party needs over the last 20 years at this location. To our balloon and banner customers — stayed tuned — the departments may be relocating. We will let you know."
The store manager, who has worked at the location for the past nine years, said the owner had stores in Sarasota since the 1990s, and this was the last LTM store in the area.
LTM Party Supply and Rental Shop is located at 1931 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. For more information, go to www.ltmparty.com or call 941-625-3700.
