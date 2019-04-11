A Sarasota Lyft driver was arrested early Tuesday morning after a traffic stop in Port Charlotte turned into multiple drug possession charges.
Amber Carrine Howard, 38, who identified her occupation as a Lyft driver in a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office booking report, was pulled over by CCSO deputies around 1 a.m. for a license tag light violation at the intersection of southbound Tamiami Trail and Conway Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
It was not stated in the report whether or not Howard was operating as a Lyft driver at the time of the arrest.
Lyft has a zero-tolerance drug and alcohol policy for its drivers, according to company spokesperson Lauren Alexander.
“The safety of the Lyft community is our top priority,” Alexander said. “While this incident did not occur on the Lyft platform, we immediately deactivated the driver after learning of these allegations.”
After providing the deputy with her driver’s license and vehicle information, Howard was told she would be issued a warning for the traffic violation. When asked if deputies could search the 2007 Toyota Camry, Howard refused, according to the CCSO arrest report.
The deputy then asked Howard and two passengers to exit the vehicle.
Upon searching the vehicle, the deputy located multiple substances in the vehicle. An orange pill bottle containing a “blue powdery substance” was found in the center console that tested positive on-site for opiates.
The deputy also found two white capsule-shaped pills with the imprint of LU Y19. The deputy identified the pills through drugs.com as Quetiapine Fumarate, an anti-psychotic drug only available through prescription. Two more pills of the same kind were found in a purse inside the vehicle.
While searching the front passenger seat area, the deputy found a sunglass case. Inside the case were a glass-smoking pipe containing a white substance, nine plastic baggies, 8.1 grams of a crystal-like substance inside a plastic baggie and a small glass jar containing 3.5 grams of a green leafy substance. The substances tested positive for methamphetamine and for THC.
Upon further searching, the deputy found a capped hypodermic needle inside a red purse that contained a liquid substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The deputy also found a metal spoon and two empty plastic bags. There was a white substance inside the baggies and a crystal-like substance on the spoon. Both substances tested positive for methamphetamine.
The deputy searched the trunk of the vehicle and located a red plastic box. Inside the box was a red sock that contained a clear plastic baggie of a green leafy substance and two glass-smoking pies. That substance also tested positive for THC.
Howard and passenger Adam Kenneth Neider, 30, of Mansfield, Mass., were both arrested on possession charges. There were no charges reported by CCSO for the second passenger.
Howard was charged with possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. No bond was listed in the booking report.
Neider was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Neider’s bond was listed at $9,000 in the booking report.
Both the liquid and crystal substances have been sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for further testing.
According to Lyft’s website, if a passenger suspects that a driver is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, call the authorities by dialing 911 or your local non-emergency assistance line if necessary.
After doing so, contact Lyft’s critical response team by tapping ‘Call Me.’ The team is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
