PUNTA GORDA — A Port Charlotte man convicted of shooting at his neighbors has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Duane Roderick Lynch, 38, was found guilty in October for one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting at or into a building, and possession of firearm, ammunition, or concealed firearm by a convicted felon.
Lynch’s sentencing was held Thursday, according to a news release from State Attorney Amira Fox’s office. He was sentenced to a flat 20 years on the aggravated battery charge, to be served concurrently with a 15-year sentence on the possession by a convicted felon charge.
The sentences for the two charges above were enhanced due to a special verdict finding by a Charlotte County jury that a firearm was involved in the incident.
The charge for shooting at a building came with a flat 15-year sentence, to be served consecutively, totaling 35 years in prison.
As part of his sentence, Lynch was also ordered to never contact the victims or witnesses in the case. He will also be required to pay fines to the Florida Domestic Violence Trust Fund.
“In 2019, Lynch drove his pickup truck recklessly down a residential street where children and adults were playing basketball,” read the news release announcing his sentence. “Some adults yelled at him to slow down, so he parked his truck, and confronted them.”
According to authorities, Lynch pulled a gun out of his waistband and waved it around before walking back to his truck. He then drove past the group that he confronted and fired out the vehicle’s window before driving off.
One man was shot in the leg; a nearby house was hit by at least 10 bullets. Lynch was later arrested after witnesses reported the incident and contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Assistant State Attorney Caitlin Sorenson and Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Garczewski prosecuted the case.
This is likely not going to be Lynch’s last appearance in Charlotte County court.
In October 2020, while he was awaiting trial, Lynch was charged with attacking another inmate in Charlotte County jail. The complainant in the case alleged that Lynch ambushed him in his cell, punching and kicking him several times; the complainant claimed that Lynch told him the attack was a reprisal for allegedly informing on Lynch’s brother Devin in another case.
Lynch had originally been scheduled to plead guilty to battery by an inmate after he was found guilty of the shooting, with the sentencing to take place on the same day as sentencing for the shooting.
However, court documents indicate that the case is currently “noelle prosequi” — meaning that charges are currently not going forward.
That may be because on Nov. 3 — between Lynch’s conviction and sentencing — Lynch was again charged with an alleged assault while incarcerated. This time, Lynch is alleged to have gained access to a 14-inch “sharpened metal object” and used it to stab another inmate.
According to authorities, Lynch managed to stab the other inmate in the neck and elbow before the inmate fled. A Charlotte County corrections deputy managed to confront Lynch, and then disarm and apprehend him using agency-issued pepper spray.
Lynch is currently facing charges of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a corrections officer, and smuggling contraband into a detention facility in connection with that case.
His arraignment for that case is currently scheduled for Dec. 13.
