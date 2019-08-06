People helping people.
That's the big plus for Pastor Tim Stewart and the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church when it comes to a new assisted living facility planned for a nearby vacant property owned by the church.
"When it is up and running, we have an opportunity to supply volunteer work for our members and our ministry, as well as outreach," Stewart said. "My vision is a cadre of volunteers (available) as well as a large multipurpose room for facility members. This facility is going to be built on property that we are leasing to the developer so it won’t be owned by the church (nor will) our people have an inside pipeline to it."
The property for the facility, just over 16 acres, is considered part of the church's campus at 11330 Burnt Store Road in Punta Gorda. The church will be leasing the land to Prescient Senior Living Resorts, partnered with Mueller Development Group.
The new facility, called Cloudberry Lodge, will be a faith-based assisted living community. Development of the project is expected to cost around $25 million.
"The church has approximately 13 acres, of which our project will displace approximately six," said Stephen Bolt, Prescient CEO. "The survey has not yet been completed, so the numbers could change."
Stewart said he also hopes to be able to bring worship services to facility members during the week, as well as create a shuttle system to allow members to attend worship services on Sundays.
This is not a new venture for Prescient; they've already established facilities with churches in Michigan and Tennessee, according to Bolt.
"This is not at all an exclusive (facility) but rather an inclusive," Bolt said. "We conducted focus groups in precincts (similar to Punta Gorda) and what often comes back is that they (seniors) want to be able to live at a place where they can freely express their faith. We are extremely excited to offer this to seniors in Punta Gorda."
The community will consist of 96 units, according to an Aug. 1 Prescient press release. It will have studio, one-bedroom and one-bedroom deluxe accommodations and will offer both assisted living and memory care services.
Cloudberry Lodge will also feature state-of-the-art amenities including a theater, a bistro, and a spa/wellness center. The design of the community will have more of a hospitality feeling, utilizing rich colors and including a spacious gathering hall for church services, holiday festivities and fine dining opportunities.
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Burnt Store Presbyterian Church and Prescient, utilizing our substantial experience to bring this much-needed senior community to life," said George Mueller, founder of Mueller, in a press release.
Development of the new facility is planned for late 2019. The monthly rate for residents could cost between $3,200 and $5,000 per month
"We hope to be able to break ground in November (weather permitting)," Bolt said. "We figure on 10 to 12 months construction. Within the next 30 days, we will have a website for people to indicate interest in the facility, but not reservations at this point."
