As Tuesday’s primary elections near and early voting comes to a close, one thing has become abundantly clear about this election cycle: People are voting by mail in droves.
The strong numbers are par for the course in Charlotte County, which has ranked among the state’s top counties in vote-by-mail usage. Meanwhile, Sarasota County supervisor of elections Ron Turner said he has seen a monumental spike in mail ballots for this election.
“The 2020 primary has set a single-election record for the most vote-by-mail ballot requests in a Sarasota County election,” Turner said this week.
As of Friday, Sarasota County had received 127,055 ballot requests, more than double the amount requested for the 2016 primary (58,936). So far, 67,395 have been returned, well beyond 2016’s total of 37,430.
Combined with the 7,888 ballots cast at early voting locations, 75,283 votes have already been cast prior to Tuesday’s election, which almost matches the entire Sarasota County turnout in 2016 (76,719).
Charlotte County’s 2020 numbers also have increased. As of noon Sunday, 22,089 vote-by-mail ballots had been received. That’s a 23 percent spike over the 17,059 mail ballots cast in the 2016 primary.
“Charlotte County voters have always enjoyed voting by mail,” said Paul Stamoulis, the county Supervisor of Elections. “Even before the current pandemic, Charlotte County was in the top five counties in Florida for the highest percentage of ballots received by mail. The numbers so far are showing that this trend has accelerated due to COVID-19.”
Including the additional 2,742 ballots cast at the county’s early voting sites, 26 percent of Charlotte County’s registered Democrats and 16.3 percent of registered Republicans have already voted. An additional 3,423 ballots from non-affiliated and other voters have been received at the elections office.
In Sarasota County, 22.2 percent of all voters have now cast ballots, including 35.6 percent of the county’s Democrats and 19.9 percent of its Republicans.
While the numbers have been significant, Stamoulis said so much early voting doesn’t necessarily mean quick work for his office on election night and likely has no bearing on what the overall turnout will be on Tuesday.
“The counting process is not necessarily sped up since the law permits a voter to deliver a vote-by-mail ballot to our Punta Gorda office right up to 7 p.m. on election night,” he said. “Although the percentage of votes received by mail has clearly increased, it remains to be seen whether the overall turnout has also increased as the result of it.”
E-mail: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
