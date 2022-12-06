Hurricane Ian Englewood Grove City (copy)

Despite the significant damage her mobile home sustained, Englewood resident Cherylann Galway and her niece, Ella Quinn, distributed ice and water to neighbors in need following Hurricane Ian.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

TALLAHASSEE — With Florida’s property-insurance system in turmoil, state lawmakers could be poised to take major steps to try to stabilize the market during a special legislative session next week.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, and House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, released a formal session proclamation Tuesday that indicated lawmakers will consider a series of hot-button insurance issues.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments