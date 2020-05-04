One of the region's primary malls, Port Charlotte Town Center, will reopen Friday at 11 a.m., its managers announced Monday.
It will go back to being open seven days a week with hours 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Located at Murdock Circle, the mall closed several weeks ago in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, although some restaurants with exterior entrances continued offering takeout food.
Individual tenant reopening may vary, the management team stated, thus encouraging shoppers to call first for specific stores or to check on social media.
The movie theater on site, Regal Cinema, is still required to stay closed according to the governor's emergency order.
Mall managers encouraged shoppers to follow social distancing guidelines such as staying at least 6 feet apart, using a facial covering and not gathering in groups.
Mall cleaning staff will be cleaning and disinfecting throughout the day, managers said, focusing on areas where germs are most likely to spread.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers will be available to the public in high-traffic areas and walkways. Center management will meet daily with housekeeping staff to monitor alcohol-based hand sanitizer supply.
“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests," said Barbara Roche, general manager at Port Charlotte Town Center. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19.”
