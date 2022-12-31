PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County sheriff's deputies arrested an 87-year-old man they say was molesting a young girl.
Joseph Charles Sorrentino, of the 4400 block of Gillen Street, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a person under the age of 12, according to a report from the sheriff's office. As of Saturday, he was booked into the Charlotte County Jail.
The investigation began Thursday when a woman called the sheriff's office, saying her child had told her about sexual interactions with Sorrentino.
The mother told deputies Sorrentino had previously asked her for photos of herself because he was “horny,” then contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
The child told detectives that Sorrentino "would coerce her into touching his penis and allowing him to touch her groin and buttocks. The child provided explicit details of the alleged events and of Sorrentino’s genitals, and indicated that the most recent occurrence had happened sometime since Christmas. She went on to state that Sorrentino would even provide her with chocolate candy treats for doing what was asked. She did clarify that at no time did any form of penetration occur," the report states.
The girl said there were nude photos of herself on Sorrentino's phone.
Detectives questioned Sorrentino on Friday, and he "was unable to provide reasonable responses to some of the specific questions asked by investigators. Additionally, some of the answers he provided corroborated certain details given by the child," the report states.
“This young girl has suffered trauma that no child – no person – should have to endure," said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell in a statement. "It breaks my heart that this happened, but I hope that there is some peace of mind for her and for her mother that this individual is now facing the consequences. We will do everything we can to ensure justice is served appropriately.”
Sorrentino was being held without bond, pending a Saturday morning hearing before Circuit Judge Paul Alessandroni at the Charlotte County Justice Center. His first arraignment is set for Jan. 30.
