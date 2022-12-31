Joseph Charles Sorrentino

Joseph Charles Sorrentino

 CCSO

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County sheriff's deputies arrested an 87-year-old man they say was molesting a young girl. 

Joseph Charles Sorrentino, of the 4400 block of Gillen Street, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a person under the age of 12, according to a report from the sheriff's office. As of Saturday, he was booked into the Charlotte County Jail.


