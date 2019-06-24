A Port Charlotte man was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into his neighbor's house and laying on top of her while she slept.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 12:48 a.m. The victim said she was asleep face down on her bed when she was woken up by an unknown person lying on top of her. Once the suspect moved, he paced around her room repeatedly stating he needed to find his shirt, according to an arrest affidavit.
Cops discovered the pool cage screen had a 6- to 8-inch cut beside the door handle and locking mechanism, the report stated. A K-9 tracked to the neighbor's house on the 2000 block of Midnight Street, where the suspect Jorge Deleon Galindez, 44, was identified.
Deleon Galindez was wearing gray basketball shorts and had no shirt on, matching the victim's description. He denied being in her residence. He was charged with burglary with assault or battery and is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.