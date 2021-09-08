Jaivon Denzell Wilson

Jaivon Denzell Wilson

PORT CHARLOTTE - A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly choking a woman in a McDonald's parking lot.

Jaivon Denzell Wilson, 25, of Port Charlotte, has been charged with one count of felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest report alleges that Wilson put his hands around the woman's throat on Saturday and that both he and the victim knew each other. He fled the scene and was later arrested on Sunday.

Deputies who responded to the scene took photographs of the victim's neck, showing red marks consistent with choking, according to the arrest report.

His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 at the Charlotte County Justice Center.

