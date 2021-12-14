PORT CHARLOTTE — A domestic argument at a Port Charlotte home escalated to a man slamming a woman’s head against the wall, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.
Joseph Ventre, 37, was arrested Monday night on two counts of battery, as well as one count each of battery against a person aged 65 or older, tampering with a witness, and criminal mischief.
According to the arrest report, witnesses told deputies Ventre was arguing with a woman at a home in Port Charlotte. Ventre was trying to get her to join him in a tent near the home, where he had been staying.
When she refused, according to the report, Ventre picked her up and tried to carry her out against her will. When another woman yelled at him to put the woman down, Ventre allegedly struck her in the face.
Another woman in the room tried to call 911. Ventre then allegedly grabbed the phone from her hands and threw it on the floor, breaking it.
Then, according to the report, Ventre grabbed the person who had tried to call 911 “around the neck area and hit her head against the wall, near a wall-mounted thermostat, before leaving the scene.”
Charlotte County deputies saw “redness and minor swelling” on the face of the woman who Ventre allegedly struck, consistent with the witnesses’ statements.
Deputies found Ventre near Coulton Avenue and Harbor Boulevard, where they arrested him and booked him into Charlotte County Jail.
