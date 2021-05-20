A Port Charlotte man allegedly yelled racial slurs and pointed a gun at two Black women outside of a local bar Monday.
The victims told deputies that Manuel Torres Jr., 35, yelled racial slurs at them outside of Paddy Wagon, an Irish pub at 2681 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
Torres’ racial slurs made people upset and want to fight him, according to an arrest report.
As bar patrons tried to calm Torres down, he allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at everyone. The women ran to their vehicle because they were afraid Torres would shoot them, according to an arrest report.
Torres fled in his vehicle, and the women followed him in their car so they could advise dispatch of his location, according to the report. They followed Torres to a nearby gas station, then Torres started walking toward the women and told them to back off, according to deputies.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Torres outside his home on the 20400 block of Quesada Avenue in Port Charlotte. He denied pulling a handgun, according to the arrest report.
Deputies took Torres’ pistol, a Walther 9mm.
Torres was arrested by CCSO on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm prohibited when subject to injunction against domestic violence, resisting officer without violence, and violation of domestic violence injunction.
He is in custody at the Charlotte County jail. He’s being held without bond due to being arrested while on out on bond from a previous arrest on a battery charge on March 31. Torres declined public defender services, according to court records.
His criminal arraignment is scheduled for June 21.
