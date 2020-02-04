PORT CHARLOTTE — A man involved in a traffic crash on Peachland Boulevard fired off several shots through his sunroof Tuesday evening and sped off, deputies said.
He was later detained by an off-duty DeSoto County deputy.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. after Keith A. Suber, 37, crashed into another vehicle.
Suber started firing rounds out of his open sunroof “in no specific area,” according to a press release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. “He left the area with his hazard lights on, driving on the wrong side of the road, head on at an off-duty DeSoto County deputy who was in a marked vehicle on his way home from work.”
Suber pulled to the side of the road, got out of his vehicle and put his hands up. “At this time, the other vehicle that was involved in the crash arrived,” the release states. The driver told the DeSoto officer that Suber had fired shots after the two were in the crash just a few minutes before.
“The DeSoto County deputy then detained the Suber while Charlotte County deputies arrived on scene,” the report states.
The CCSO did not provide any more information, except to say the case is still under investigation.
