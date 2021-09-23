HARBOUR HEIGHTS — A Port Charlotte man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly shooting a television while his children were in a nearby room.
Eric Paul Jarvis, 39, was charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with shooting into a vehicle or dwelling, improper exhibition of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and two counts of neglecting a child without causing great bodily harm.
Witness statements from the arrest report allege that Jarvis was involved in a verbal fight with a resident about midnight in the 2500 block of Luther Road near Harbour Heights.
The witnesses allege Jarvis had been drinking during the day and got into an argument with one of the witnesses over his intoxication.
During the argument, Jarvis is alleged to have made a joke about shooting the television in the apartment’s living room. He then went to his room in the apartment and returned holding a “black colored Glock type firearm” with a brown handle.
Jarvis’ two children were in a nearby room, said one of the witnesses, and came running into the living room when they heard the gunshots.
Another witness claimed in the report that Jarvis then pointed the gun at him; the witness said he responded by pointing his own firearm, a .38-caliber revolver, at Jarvis. The same witness then claimed that he eventually wrestled Jarvis to the ground and knocked his weapon away from him.
Jarvis then left the residence while one of the witnesses called 911.
When road patrol deputies responded to the scene, they used a shield to detain Jarvis. According to the arrest report, he then showed the deputies where he had stowed his firearm afterward — a utility box outside the apartment building.
Jarvis is being held on $20,500 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, at the Charlotte County Justice Center. An order of no contact has been issued in his case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.