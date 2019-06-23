CSshooting062319breakingA

Frantz Pierre-Louis

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man was arrested Saturday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier that evening at a residence on the 3400 block of Middletown Street in Port Charlotte.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office charged Frantz Andre Pierre-Louis, 76, for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. 

Pierre-Louis was held at the Charlotte County Jail with a bond of $40,000.

The victim is "recovering from injuries and expected to make a full recovery," said CCSO Lt. Karl Steele on Sunday.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Cape Coral teen in critical condition after ATV Crash

A Cape Coral teen is in critical condition after crashing his ATV into a utility pole in Charlotte County near North Fort Myers.

Leviticus Haney, 16, was driving a Polaris Sportsman ATV south on Huffmaster Road just north of Whispering Pine Road around 1 a.m. early Sunday morning when he failed to make a turn.

He then ran off the roadway and onto the shoulder, colliding with the utility pole.

He was in critical condition Sunday at Lee Memorial Hospital.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash, according to FHP.

