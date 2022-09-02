PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of possession or transmitting obscene images involving a minor.
Jeffrey E. Fontenot, 40, is charged with one count each of second-degree possession of child pornography, third-degree possession of child pornography, and compiling or transmitting via computer pornography involving a minor, according to reports from the CCSO released Friday afternoon.
“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI remain relentless in their mission to find, arrest, and prosecute any individual who preys on our children,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in the press release. “Whether this is done in person, or virtually, law enforcement have the tools and capabilities to uncover these crimes, locate these criminals and bring them to justice.”
The investigation into Fontenot started Aug. 18, according to CCSO reports, after deputies received a tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The report pointed to 14 files flagged by Google Inc. to possibly be “child sexual exploitation material,” which was used to obtain a search warrant for additional information regarding the accounts the files were found on.
The search warrant turned up more information from Google, which deputies said then led them to discover on Aug. 16 that the accounts belonged to Fontenot.
“While looking at the files, it appears there were numerous images and video files that depict child pornography with children as young as 6 years of age,” the press release read.
Fontenot was held at Charlotte County Jail as of Friday night.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.