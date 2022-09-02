Jeffrey E. Fontenot

Jeffrey E. Fontenot

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of possession or transmitting obscene images involving a minor.

Jeffrey E. Fontenot, 40, is charged with one count each of second-degree possession of child pornography, third-degree possession of child pornography, and compiling or transmitting via computer pornography involving a minor, according to reports from the CCSO released Friday afternoon.

