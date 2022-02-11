PORT CHARLOTTE — An Arcadia man was arrested early Thursday for false imprisonment and battery.
Authorities say the man tried to seize control of the car from its driver, then repeatedly tried to prevent the driver from leaving the car.
Tyler Hunter Pendleton, 25, was charged by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count each of false imprisonment, battery, and resisting officer without violence.
Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call about 1:22 a.m. on Blaine Avenue.
Witnesses told them Pendleton and a friend had arrived to take a femal home; however, according to the arrest report, she smelled alcohol on him.
The woman, who owns the car, said she tried to get Pendleton to ride in the car; instead, he tried to wrestle her out of the driver’s seat and take control of the car.
After several altercations, the woman managed to get free and run back to the Blaine Avenue home with her car keys. Pendleton followed her on foot.
He then got into an argument with another person at the home until deputies arrived, according to the report.
When questioned by deputies, Pendleton admitted to the argument. Once he was given his Miranda warning, he declined to speak with law enforcement.
Pendleton was subsequently arrested and taken to Charlotte County Jail. Deputies further allege in the report that he “slipped his cuffs” and began “forcefully kicking the door, cage, and back seat with his feet.” The deputies added leg restraints.
Deputies later discovered that Pendleton was previously convicted of on a misdemeanor battery charge in 2018; he is also on probation in DeSoto County for a charge of resisting officer without violence.
