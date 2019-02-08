A Port Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly swinging a sledgehammer at his girlfriend in the midst of a domestic dispute.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the victim attempted to deescalate an argument with her boyfriend, John Cox, 57, by no longer replying. While she was in the bathroom, he opened the door with a sledgehammer and lunged forward, swinging the sledgehammer and missing her head by only three inches, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim later told law enforcement she was in fear for her life and began shaking, trying to stay quiet to avoid making Cox mad. She went to her bedroom as he continued to come in and out of the room yelling at her, saying he would let her live and kill her family so she would suffer, the affidavit stated.
The victim’s roommate told cops he never saw the sledgehammer because he was busy cooking burgers, but when he heard Cox threaten to kill the victim’s family, he said, “Can we just all get along?”
Cox then came out and told him, “People who get involved with domestic arguments better have an answer or be ready to fight,” according to the arrest affidavit.
He then left in the victim’s vehicle, and deputies found him at the intersection of Tabard Street and Quincy Avenue. In the vehicle, he had a radio scanner with an attached earphone speaker and appeared to be talking into the device.
He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawfully installing radio equipment using the assigned frequency of a law enforcement officer, and two counts of violating a no contact order.
In the jail, he was also charged with tampering with a witness after making a call to his girlfriend.
He allegedly told her, “You tell them say look, the officer put words in my mouth. You know, saying that he swung the thing at me. He didn’t swing the thing at me. He just held it up and said I will smash the house to pieces.”
Cox is being held at the Charlotte County Jail, and his bond was revoked on a prior case, according to jail records.
Man held on 97 fraud charges related to credit card fraud
A man stopped going 93 miles per hour on Interstate 75 Wednesday was arrested on 97 different charges related to credit card fraud.
Arturo Fontes De La Tores, 37, told Florida Highway Troopers he was traveling from Miami to Tampa in his friend’s car, which had an open bottle of vodka and an “abundant amount of gift cards” in the driver’s side door pocket, according to an arrest affidavit. He was initially charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license but later was charged with an additional 97 counts related to the unlawful cards.
After initially claiming he didn’t know about the cards, Fontes De La Tores spontaneously uttered, “I knew about the gift cards,” as he was arriving at the jail with the state trooper, the arrest affidavit stated. He was charged with 32 counts of unlawful possession of personal ID of 5 or more persons, 32 counts of fraud/impersonate/use ID of 20 to 30 others, 32 counts of possessing a stolen credit card, and trafficking in counterfeit credit card.
He is being held with a $567,500 bond.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Gregorio Garcia Jr., 28, 12000 block of Weimar Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and battery. Bond: $11,000.
• Nicole Christina Hinchcliffe, 31, 12000 block of Weimar Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Christopher Hamilton, 47, 300 block of Cypress Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny petit theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Jules Son Pierre, 36, 23400 block of Avacado Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• David Allen Dobbins, 72, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, DUI damage to property of another, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,000.
• James Stephen McGlone Jr., 34, 20300 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $12,000.
• Amber Rae Sowell, 30, 200 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kyle Richard Willeke, 28, 1100 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Ashley Steven Dietz, 36, 1300 block of Laurel Ave., Venice. Charges: battery and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $7,000.
• Marika Heaven Harvey, 29, 1300 block of Fitzgerald Road, North Port. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $3,500.
• Demetrio Bautista-Velazquez, 37, of Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Stephanie Stanley, 29, 5000 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charges: fraud, giving false ID to law enforcement officer, drug equipment, use or possession, moving traffic violation, knowingly driving while license revoked. Bond: $1,120.
• Cynthia Turner, 29, 4000 block of Pinstar Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (heroine and hydromorphine), drug equipment, possession or use. Bond: $3,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
