A railroad and truck offloading station proposal currently before Charlotte County is not a new idea.
The developer’s name has changed from 1775 LLC to Seventeen and Seventy-five LLC on a project that would be located on 21 acres at the Interstate 75 exit for U.S. 17 just outside the city limits of Punta Gorda.
The county’s Planning and Zoning Advisory Board was scheduled Monday to hold the first hearing on the new proposal, but the meeting was canceled. Not enough board members could attend to form a quorum, Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan told the Sun Monday.
The next opportunity for a hearing on this is Sept. 14, Cullinan said.
In the original 2010 proposal, coming out of the recession of 2008, Weiler Engineering Corporation President Jeff Weiler asked the county to invest $3 million in the project that was to bring 600 jobs and tens millions of dollars of economic development. The board of commissioners had completely different membership then than it does now.
Ultimately, the board failed to buy into the project, and Weiler filed suit against the county in 2012, accusing the county of breach of contract. The county settled the suit in 2015 for $35,000.
Many residents expect to be on hand to oppose this newest version of the project, said resident abutter John Englert. About 50 to 60 people are prepared to voice their objections, he said.
At issue is the developer’s need to rezone land from residential to commercial. County land use staff are recommending the zone change as long as the developer builds 6-foot barriers between the project and residents on Riverside Drive and Somerset Road.
“The proposed schedule of uses and planned rail-to-truck transfer station should not create any detrimental impacts on the surrounding properties if adequately screened and buffered...(It) will not create spot land use on the future land use map. It will unify a land use for project 17-75 interchange commercial planned development,” county planner Ken Quillen states in his report.
Englert said residents are not impressed with a plan to build 6-foot barriers to shield them transport containers stacked three high. That would reach 30 feet, he noted. And the number of trains would undoubtedly increase dramatically from the current two a week, he said.
“Who in their right mind will want to purchase a home with this type of facility in their front yard,” he told the Sun, adding “Who is going to reimburse all of us for the financial losses, certainly not the developer...”
Unlike the first proposal in 2010, the current proposal does not appear to include investment by the county. In the original proposal, Weiler was the agent for 1775 LLC. Now, the agent for the developer is William Dempsey and the location is listed as Naples. Weiler Engineering, however, submitted the project description.
Weiler did not return calls for comment from the Sun.
