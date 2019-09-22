A man struck in the eyeball by a Taser prong during his 2015 arrest is now suing the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly going blind in that eye. The lawsuit demands damages in excess of $15,000 and requests a jury trial.
Deputies attempted to take Rockford Upton, now 51, into custody at a residence on the 7300 block of Mamouth Street, Englewood, on Sept. 16, 2015.
According to an arrest affidavit, Upton was driving on a revoked license and fled as deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop. When they met him in the driveway of an alleged known drug house, two law enforcement officers approached from opposite sides.
Upton reportedly ignored commands to get on the ground and had a hand balled in a fist as if holding something tightly. Then-Cpl. Aron Doyle tried to grab him as he reached toward a couch near the entrance of the garage, in what appeared to be an attempt to retrieve an item or place an item near the couch, the arrest affidavit stated.
Upton allegedly pulled away and ran the opposite direction, toward former deputy Robert Tuck. Both law enforcement officers discharged their Tasers at Upton, Doyle from the back and Tuck from the front. Upton fell to the ground and struck his head on the concrete driveway, according to both the affidavit and the lawsuit.
The affidavit, written by Tuck, states Rockford “began to show the normal after effects of being struck with a Taser. It was not until this time that Cpl. Doyle and I realized we both fired our (Tasers).”
While inspecting Rockford for injuries, Tuck noticed one of the probes had pierced his left eyeball, the affidavit states. He advised Upton not to touch the probe to prevent any further damage, while Doyle notified dispatch to send EMS.
As Upton rolled on his back, a bag of suspected crystal meth fell from his left hand, according to the affidavit. Then, without warning, he began to have a seizure.
Upton was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he had surgery performed on his left eye. According to the lawsuit, he permanently lost all sight in that eye. The lawsuit states he suffers physical impairment, disfigurement and scarring, mental anguish, loss or diminution of earning or earning capacity, loss of enjoyment of life, and medical and related expenses past, future, and present.
The suit claims the Sheriff’s Office failed to instruct, educate and train its deputies on the proper use, handling and discharge of their Tasers and claims Tuck and Doyle used “wrongful, unnecessary, and unreasonable force.”
However, the two are not sued as individuals. Tuck was fired from the Sheriff’s Office in December 2017 over alleged inappropriate encounters with a woman in his patrol car while on duty. Doyle is currently a sergeant with the agency.
In addition to suing the Sheriff’s Office, Upton is suing Axon Enterprise, Inc., the maker of Taser for its role in the loss of his eyesight.
Upton is currently serving 36-month sentence in the Department of Corrections at RMC Work Camp in Lake Butler. He was initially sentenced to probation for driving with a suspended license, fleeing or attempting to elude police, resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was re-sentenced in August after a probation violation.
His attorney, Daniel E. Scott, of Sarasota, could not be reached for additional comment.
Per policy, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office does not comment on pending litigation. Spokesperson Skip Conroy said deputies are trained to shoot at center mass with the Tasers. The incident went under a multi-level Use of Force Review, but that review was not available to the Sun Friday.
Axon does not comment on pending litigation. The company claims on its website out of 1,201 field cases of Taser use, 99.75 percent resulted in no serious injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.