A Punta Gorda man was arrested Sunday for misusing the 911 system after reportedly calling 911 two days in a row, first to have cops bring him alcoholic beverages, then for ice cream.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael James Gable, 65, of the 28200 block of Bermont Road, around 2:21 p.m. Sunday.
Gables called 911 at 10:40 a.m. Saturday “because he needed more alcoholic beverages,” according to an arrest affidavit. Gables asked the deputy to take $20 placed on the couch in the living room and go buy him some liquor.
The deputy wrote in his report, “Due to the fact this incident was not an emergency, I educated Michael to use the emergency line if it is an emergency, of which he understood.”
He also warned Gables if he called in the same manner again, it would be considered misuse of 911, a first-degree misdemeanor.
On Sunday, Gables called again at 2:07 p.m. When the same deputy responded, Gables said he called because he needed someone to get his ice cream from the refrigerator, because he could not get off his recliner.
The deputy asked Gables if he needed medical attention or was in any type of distress, and he said no, according to the affidavit.
He was charged with misuse of 911 and transported to the Charlotte County Jail, where his bond was set at $1,500 Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.