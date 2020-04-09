A Port Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting marbles through his neighbors' windows with a slingshot.
Multiple victims on Springlakes Boulevard in Port Charlotte reported hearing crashing or shattering sounds and finding holes in their windows. Some found small glass marbles inside their homes, while others had damage that appeared to be from air rifle pellets.
One victim said throughout the past few months, their window and their next door neighbors' windows have been broken with various projectiles ranging from BB gun pellets to marbles like the one found in this instance. The damage ranged from $30 to $500.
The neighbors said the only person they could think of as a suspect was Shane Bronson, 45, who used to live on the 300 block of Orange Drive but had moved to the 18300 block of Lingerlon Avenue.
Bronson previously came over to one victim's home and accused him of sexually battering his girlfriend.
An investigator determined Bronson appeared to be a narcotic user and has made several reports about subjects breaking into his residence, sexually battering his girlfriend, and tampering with his phones. All of the accusations were unfounded, according to the arrest affidavit.
Cops conducted a well-being check on Bronson's girlfriend and learned she was in good health.
She said for the past two years, she and Bronson believe people have been harassing them by breaking into their homes, spying on them, hacking their cell phones, stealing money, and sexually battering her. The incidents had been reported to the Sheriff's Office, but she did not wish to move forward on the sexual battery case, according to the affidavit.
She said the issues have caused Bronson stress, and he believed his old neighbors were involved.
He reportedly "felt like nothing was being done, and decided to drive by four houses near Orange Drive on multiple occasions shooting marbles at the houses with a sling shot." She was present with him on two occasions.
When deputies found Bronson, he allowed them to search his vehicle, where they found a sling shot and several marbles in the back of the front passenger-seat pocket.
Bronson was charged with seven counts of shooting or throwing a deadly missile into a dwelling. The deputy wrote, "The marbles shot through the windows could have caused death or great bodily harm if they would have struck a person inside the residences."
He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail with his bond revoked on a prior case.
