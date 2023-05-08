Joseph Patrick Cirner

Joseph Patrick Cirner

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Friday for allegedly trying to lure two children into his vehicle with video games and candy.

Joseph Patrick Cirner, 20, of Port Charlotte, was named as the suspect in a news release from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Monday.


   

