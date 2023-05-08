PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Friday for allegedly trying to lure two children into his vehicle with video games and candy.
Joseph Patrick Cirner, 20, of Port Charlotte, was named as the suspect in a news release from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Monday.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell praised the two children in the case for coming forward right away and alerting authorities.
"We take the safety of our children very seriously," Prummell said in the news release. "Let it be known to any who think they can prey on our children that you won’t get away with it here in Charlotte County."
According to authorities, two children were walking home from school around 3:30 p.m. on May 5 near the intersection of Sunnybrook Road and Broadpoint Drive.
The age of the minors was not listed in the news release; however, Cirner is listed in court records as being charged with two counts of luring a minor under the age of 12.
As they were walking, the children were approached by a man driving a black pickup truck who offered them games and candy if they got in.
"The children ran away and told their parents, who contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office," the news release said.
Deputies subsequently found a truck matching the description parked at a residence on Marine Terrace in Harbour Heights. Cirner answered the door when the deputies knocked.
The deputies were shortly after joined by another resident, who had the car registered in his name.
Deputies then asked the car owner if he had spoken with any children while driving the truck; at that point, according to the news release, the other resident turned and "looked directly at Cirner for a long period of time without saying anything."
The car owner then noted that he had been in his truck with Cirner and was driving in the area during that time, but claimed they had not spoken to any children.
Both children gave similar accounts of what happened, and one of the minors positively identified Cirner as the man who tried to lure them.
Cirner was subsequently arrested and taken to Charlotte County Jail. He was later released on $10,000 total bond, and is due to return to court on May 24.
Hey Mom,,,,dad....You proud of me now? What a scum....Life in Prison!
