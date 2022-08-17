PUNTA GORDA - Eddie McNealy once again finds himself the target of a Charlotte County investigation.
The Fort Myers resident was incarcerated for years after being convicted for a 2008 shooting homicide. Due to an error in jury instructions, he was granted a new trial.
McNealy, 37, was found not guilty in the new trial in late June and early July. He was subsequently released from Charlotte County Jail.
Charlotte County deputies now allege McNealy and his brother Charlie McNealy, 38, had thrown bags with controlled substances inside them out of a moving vehicle before a traffic stop on Thursday.
According to the arrest report, a deputy observed a black 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis driving down Regent Road. The vehicle's license tag came back belonging to a driver with a suspended license.
The deputy then began to following the vehicle, identifying Charlie McNealy as the one behind the wheel. When the vehicle appeared to be heading toward Interstate 75, the deputy then activated their vehicle's emergency lights.
"The vehicle continued up the on-ramp, and while in motion at a slow speed, I witnessed the driver throw a small clear baggie containing a white substance out of the driver side of the vehicle," the arrest report read.
The report alleges the vehicle continued to merge onto I-75. As it did, a passenger — later identified as Eddie McNealy — allegedly opened the car door and threw "two large baggies of marijuana" out of the vehicle.
A traffic stop was eventually conducted less than a mile from the location of the second alleged event. The report states that a deputy held the occupants of the vehicle at gunpoint while awaiting backup; both men were removed from the vehicle and handcuffed without incident.
The thrown items were recovered by additional deputies, according to the report. The two larger bags were confirmed to be marijuana, while the smaller bag tested positive for cocaine.
Eddie McNealy was charged with one count each of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
Charlie McNealy was charged with one count each of tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, failure to stop vehicle upon a lawful order from law enforcement, and driving while license suspended.
Both men were arrested and taken to Charlotte County Jail before being released on bail by Friday. Eddie McNealy was released on a total bond of $12,500 and Eddie was released on $16,000 total bond.
