PORT CHARLOTTE —

Port Charlotte crash

The 37-year-old Punta Gorda woman who was driving this Kia died in an early morning crash Monday in Port Charlotte.

A Texas man was arrested for causing a crash that killed a Punta Gorda woman Monday morning in Port Charlotte, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Devon Thomas Barber, 23, of Bulverde, Texas, was charged with DUI with death to human or unborn child, vehicular homicide of a person, and three counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Barber’s arrest report lists him as being in the Navy.

He is being held at Charlotte County Jail without bond.


The wreck occurred around 2 a.m. Monday near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Olean Boulevard.

FHP reported that Barber was driving a Ford sedan southbound on U.S. 41 in the center lane approaching Olean Boulevard at a high rate of speed. In front of him in the southbound lane was a Kia sedan driven by a 37-year-old Punta Gorda woman.

The man crashed into the rear of the woman’s vehicle, pushing her off the roadway and into the grassy shoulder of southbound U.S. 41.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Charlotte County Fire & EMS.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments