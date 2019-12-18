PUNTA GORDA — A Punta Gorda man was charged with felony littering after allegedly driving his truck into the catfish pond in front of the Charlotte County Jail and leaving it there.
A corrections deputy arriving at the jail spotted the truck floating at the top of the lake around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit. When he came closer, he noticed a white male standing by the lake, watching it sink to the bottom. The man was later identified as Tristin D. Murphy, 35.
Murphy reportedly denied knowing anything about the truck and walked away on Airport Road.
Not knowing if there was anyone inside the truck, two corrections deputies jumped into the pond and swam out, but they were unable to reach the vehicle due to the depth. A 6-foot tall deputy was unable to touch the roof the truck with his feet, the affidavit stated.
A Fire/EMS dive team also arrived to assist, and the truck was eventually pulled from the pond with the help of Cleveland Towing. The tag came back as registered to Muphy, according to the affidavit. There were no other occupants inside.
Murphy was located by deputies on Airport Road at the Interstate 75 overpass, walking away from the jail. He allegedly refused to say where he was coming from or where he was headed and denied having anything to do with the truck.
He was charged with littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste, which may include crude oil and gasoline. On probation at the time of the incident, he was also charged with a probation violation.
