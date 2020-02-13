NORTH PORT — A 41-year-old Port Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday after a report made in August that he allegedly molested a 10-year-old girl.
According to the affidavit, the North Port Police Department received a suspicious incident call on Aug. 7. Officers made contact with the child who reported several incidents of sexual abuse by William John Amodei.
The girl told officers that Amodei had inappropriately touched her several times. Most of the incidences happened in Port Charlotte, but one incident occurred inside a tent in North Port near the Charlotte County line. The child was later interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers. According to the affidavit, the child recounted several instances of sexual abuse that occurred in Port Charlotte, including the incident that happened in North Port that she had previously told officers.
The child told the interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center that “she has anxiety and depression because of everything that’s happened to her.”
“She said that she is always nervous, worried, and sad,” the affidavit states.
The affidavit stated that attempts to locate and interview Amodei were “fruitless.” Amodei was arrested Wednesday and charged with lewd or lascivious molestation, victim under 12 years of age. He was being held late Thursday in the Sarasota County jail without bond. His arraignment is set for March 20.
