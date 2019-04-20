A Punta Gorda man was arrested Thursday after allegedly sharing 97 files of child pornography, according to an arrest affidavit.

Special agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies and the FDLE Fort Myers Regional Operations Center Cyber High-Tech Crimes Task Force used the IP address to locate Alexander Keim, 33, of the 27400 block of Pasto Drive.

They served a search warrant at his home, locating the laptop holding the child pornography videos.

Keim, who lived with his parents, had a laptop within arm’s reach of the air mattress on which he was sleeping. The laptop had a file-sharing program installed, and a forensic examination revealed numerous files depicting child pornography involving female children.

He was charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and transported to the Charlotte County Jail. His bond was set at $30,000 Friday.

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments