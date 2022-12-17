PORT CHARLOTTE — A Lehigh Acres man was arrested this week for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager.
Yamil Alexander Camacho-Vidro, 19, is charged with one count of sexual battery by an adult against a minor ages 12 to 17, according to a report released Friday by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
The allegation against Camacho-Vidro was made Dec. 4 by a juvenile, according to the arrest report.
The juvenile had been communicating on Snapchat with a man named “Yamil,” and had agreed to meet him in person Dec. 3.
The two met at Lake Betty Park on Conway Boulevard and made plans to go a local mall.
Instead, according to the juvenile, Yamil pulled his car over into a nearby closed golf course. He then allegedly coerced the juvenile into the car’s backseat and forced himself sexually the victim, according to authorities.
Camacho-Vidro then drove the juvenile home, who immediately went to take a shower and blocked him on social media.
The juvenile’s mother told deputies that she noticed a change in the youth’s behavior. They spoke the next day about the situation, leading to the both of them approaching CCSO.
Investigators retrieved the juvenile’s clothing from the previous day to search for DNA and physical evidence, while also tracking down the suspect based on information provided by the juvenile from social media.
The car that the juvenile remembered from Dec. 3 was eventually linked to the suspect’s father, according to authorities, and Camacho-Vidro was contacted by CCSO.
Camacho-Vidro reported to CCSO headquarters at 7474 Utilities Road, Punta Gorda, to provide a sworn statement. The summarized contents of that statement and his conversation with deputies was redacted on the arrest report with the justification being: “confession.”
After his statement was taken, Camacho-Vidro was arrested and taken into custody. He was being held Friday at Charlotte County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Camacho-Vidro’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 17. An order of no contact has been issued for him to avoid the juvenile in the case.
