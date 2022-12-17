Yamil Camacho-Vidro

PORT CHARLOTTE — A Lehigh Acres man was arrested this week for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager.

Yamil Alexander Camacho-Vidro, 19, is charged with one count of sexual battery by an adult against a minor ages 12 to 17, according to a report released Friday by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.


