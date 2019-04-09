A Port Charlotte man was arrested in connection with a Friday night shooting on Coulton Avenue, which injured one male victim, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.
Duane Roderick Lynch, 37, was reportedly recklessly driving a blue pickup up and down the street where several children and adults were playing basketball near the road and in the yards.
Several adults yelled at Lynch to slow down, according to an arrest affidavit. He parked his truck and walked over and argue with the adults, calling them derogatory terms in an attempt to get them to fight.
Witnesses said Lynch pulled out a handgun from his waistband and waved it around. The magazine reportedly fell out several times while he was waving the gun, and he had to pick it up off the ground.
The men on the street continued arguing with Lynch until he walked back to his truck. A few moments later, he drove up and pointed his handgun out the driver’s side window, while continuing to steer with his left hand.
He fired several rounds at multiple adults and a 4-year-old girl, striking the front of a home, and the lower right leg of one male victim, according to the affidavit. Then he drove away.
Detectives found more than 10 bullet holes on the front of the residence and collected several bullets and fragments from the area, according to the affidavit.
One witness said he had taken his revolver from his vehicle when Lynch started shooting and fired it about two times in self-defense and to protect the others at the scene.
Several people told law enforcement Lynch had recently moved to Coulton Avenue, and they had taken a picture of his truck because they intended to call the Sheriff’s Office about his reckless driving.
On Sunday, Lynch turned himself in and told detectives he shot at the house in self defense. After providing a statement, he was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of firearm by a Florida convicted felon, and violation of probation. As of Monday, he was being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.
