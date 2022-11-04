featured Man convicted of child neglect sentenced to 10 years Staff Report Nov 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Joseph Anthony Brooks PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PUNTA GORDA — A man convicted of child abuse was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.Joseph Anthony Brooks, 29, was found guilty of aggravated child neglect and child abuse by a Charlotte County jury after a four-day trial in August.Brooks received a 10-year sentence for the aggravated child neglect charge. He also received a five-year sentence on the child abuse charge, to be served concurrently. He was also sentenced to five years of post-release probation.Brooks was originally scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 7. However, the sentencing was delayed to November in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.The charges against Brooks stemmed from an investigation into the injuries of a 6-month-old child in 2020, according to a news release from State Attorney Amira Fox's office.At the time, Brooks was babysitting the infant child of his then-girlfriend. During that time, the infant stopped breathing.Authorities said that Brooks contacted the infant's mother instead of calling 911. A relative brought the infant to the hospital.Nurses and doctors described the baby as looking pale, with slowed breathing and bruises on the head and ribs.The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation and learned Brooks babysat the infant several times in the months before the hospital visit.Brooks was later charged and arrested in connection with the infant’s injuries. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joseph Anthony Brooks Attorney Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Amira Fox Ian Charlotte County Child Abuse Child Neglect Aggravated Infant Babysitting Trending Now Tom Brady serves meals for local hurricane victims Public protests block developer's request for 76 multi-family units Punta Gorda's past had plenty of colorful characters Convicted molester sentenced to 25 years in prison COLUMN: New tastes in town Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Tom Brady serves meals for local hurricane victims Public protests block developer's request for 76 multi-family units Punta Gorda's past had plenty of colorful characters Convicted molester sentenced to 25 years in prison COLUMN: New tastes in town
