PORT CHARLOTTE — A man convicted in a vehicular homicide case earlier this year has been let out on bond while his case is on appeal.
A rare supersedas bond allowed Stephen Wertman Lawrence, 63, of Port Charlotte, to walk free on $100,000, through McGinnis Bail Bonds.
"I feel like we got closure on May 24 but then you turn around and slap me in the face," said Tarsha Wesley, the widow of victim Aaron Wesley.
Following a jury trial, Lawrence was sentenced to 111 months in the Florida Department of Corrections. He was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol in February 2017 after backing out of his driveway and striking Wesley, who was driving a dirt bike on his street.
Wesley, 44, died from skull fractures with laceration of the brain, due to blunt impact of the head, according to the Medical Examiner.
The Florida Highway Patrol shared on Twitter after the trial Lawrence was found guilty "due to his intentional act of backing to hit Aaron Wesley."
Lawrence was given the minimum sentence for the crime. His notice of appeal was filed on June 19. Among judicial issues to be reviewed was a motion in limine which barred defense from suggesting Wesley could have avoided the collision by driving slower without intoxicating substances in his body.
Tarsha Wesley feels there's nothing to appeal.
"To me, the evidence was there, so I don't understand what he's appealing," she said. "On the tape, they showed where he waited to the exact moment to pull out (of the driveway)."
Judge Donald Mason wrote in an order in post-trial bond decisions, the court is to consider whether the appeal is taken for delay or in good faith, local attachments to the community by way of family ties, business or investment and the severity of the sentence imposed and circumstances relevant to the question of whether the defendant would remove himself from the jurisdiction of the court.
"While this trial court does not believe that any error was committed or that appeal is meritorious, the court finds that the appeal is taken in good faith on fairly debatable grounds," he stated.
Mason noted prior to his arrest and conviction, Lawrence was teaching at Genesis Christian School in Port Charlotte and has also worked for the State of Florida and the Federal Department of U.S. Wildlife. While on pre-trial bond, he committed no new law violations since his initial arrest in 2017.
Lawrence has a wife and children, including one autistic child, has lived in the community more than 20 years and has a history of strong community service, according to the court order.
Judge Mason wrote he is "not unmindful of the heartache suffered by the Wesley family by the loss of their son, father, husband, and friend," but after a review of all facts and circumstances, he determined Lawrence poses "little to no risk of leaving the jurisdiction pending appeal."
But to Tarsha Wesley, it feels like Lawrence isn't taking accountability for his actions. Out on bond, he gets to be with his family, while that option was taken from her husband.
"He's upset, oh his wife needs him, his kids need him, he's an outstanding pillar in society, he helped widows," she said. "But the thing is, you made me a widow. Did you not think about what me and my family, my kids are going to do? You're using family as a crutch, but we don't have a crutch to use."
Lawrence's attorney, Stephen Leskovich, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.