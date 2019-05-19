A Port Charlotte man is in critical condition after a crash on U.S. 41 Sunday evening.
The wreck happened shortly before 6 p.m. just south of Murdock Circle.
James Edward Miller, 60, was driving southbound when he attempted to switch lanes and lost control of his 1998 Chevy Corvette, which went off the roadway and hit a power pole, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
Miller was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital. His passenger, Cathy Darlene Miller, 58, suffered minor injuries.
Charges are pending the outcome of a crash investigation, the FHP report stated.
