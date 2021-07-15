A Virginia man selected in late June to lead the county's transportation planning agency has turned down the job citing family medical issues.
Thomas Burke of Fairfax, Virginia, declined an offer to be the director of the Charlotte County Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization, outgoing Director Gary Harrell told The Daily Sun this week. Burke is a senior transportation planner in Fairfax, but had worked previously for the Florida Department of Transportation, in Osceola County and for the Lake Sumter MPO.
Burke told the local MPO staff that his ex-wife, with whom he shares custody of children, recently learned of a serious medical condition, making it difficult for him to move a great distance for work, Harrell said.
The MPO board, made up of three county commissioners, the mayor of Punta Gorda and an airport commissioner, had selected Burke out of three finalists. The other two finalists were Charlotte County transportation engineer Ravi Kamarajugadda, and former MPO director for Pasco County Ronald Blackshear.
At their last meeting, some MPO board members expressed a preference for starting the search process over if Burke declined an offer. A decision on how to proceed could take place at the board's upcoming meeting, 2 p.m., Monday, at county offices on Murdock Circle, Harrell said.
Federal regulations require communities with more than 50,000 people to form an MPO to identify and organize transportation projects according to priority and available funding. Projects range from interstate exchanges to state roads to sidewalks to traffic signals to trees in the median strip. The Charlotte County MPO has a small staff of planners headed by the director.
Burke had stated a minimum salary requirement of $100,000.
Harrell has worked for the MPO since 2002 and had planned to retire in early July. He has said he will remain to help the county make the transition to a new director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.