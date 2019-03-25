Authorities are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who died from injuries in a fight that broke out at the Redneck Mud Park in Punta Gorda Saturday night.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office website, a fight broke out near the main stage of the park 11 p.m. Saturday. Private security initially responded to the fight.
The man involved in the fight was treated for injuries by paramedics and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives have video recorded during the fight but are aware that more videos exist.
The Sheriff’s Office is requesting witnesses turn over any videos that might have been recorded during the fight between several guests and members of the security staff on Saturday evening.
Anyone with information can call 941-639-0013 or email majorcrimes unit@ccso.org. CCSO will accept messages through its Facebook page.
The victim’s name is being withheld at this time under Marsy’s Law pending further investigation.
